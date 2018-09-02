Man said he framed ex-St. Louis jailer in woman's death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has told a newspaper that he lied to authorities when he said a former St. Louis jailer, who's now on death row, hired him to kill his ex-wife.

Orthell Wilson is serving a life sentence in a Jefferson City prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Kimberly Cantrell.

Wilson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a telephone interview that he lied when he said Kimber Edwards enlisted him to kill Cantrell.

Wilson said he killed Cantrell during a robbery and that he alone was responsible for her death. He said that he framed Edwards to help himself avoid the death penalty.

Edwards was set to be executed in May, but the Missouri Supreme Court halted his execution Wednesday.