Man says he was hit by truck in Fulton

FULTON - A Kansas man reported being hit by an "unknown large truck" early Friday morning, police said.

A news release said 33-year-old Daniel Campbell, of Leavenworth, Kansas, had injuries to his leg and was taken to a Columbia hospital.

Police said they responded to the area of U.S. 54 and Route HH around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a man in in the roadway.

Fulton police asked anyone with information to contact them.