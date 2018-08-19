Man Searching For Elvis Poster

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Southern California man who collects rock 'n' roll memorabilia is offering $10,000 for an original poster of Elvis Presley's 1955 concert in Cape Girardeau. Presley was 20 years old and relatively unknown when he took the stage at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Children younger than 12 were admitted for free. Tickets cost $1 for adults. Five decades later, Andrew Hawley of Santa Monica, California, says he's willing to pay a lot more than that for just the poster. Hawley recently took out a classified ad in the Southeast Missourian offering $10,000 for an original poster of Presley's 1955 concert in Cape Girardeau. Hawley paid $20,000 for a poster advertising a 1956 Elvis Presley concert in Tupelo, Mississippi.