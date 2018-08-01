Man sentence after shoot-out

COLUMBIA - A man who was injured during a shoot-out with a rival gang was sentenced in federal court Monday.

26-year-old Columbia resident Coty Thomas Galbreath was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison without parole. Galbreath admitted to being involved in a shoot-out in July 2013.

Galbreath told investigators gang members were trying to kill him after shooting one of their members back in 2008. Galbreath was admitted to the hospital for gunshot wounds and was arrested there.

The gunfight took place at the intersection of Garth Avenue and Texas Avenue. Several homes in the neighborhood were hit by bullets, and a citizen found Galbreath's gun was found on the sidewalk.

Galbreath was on parole at the time for a prior shooting, and has been involved in multiple past shooting-related arrests and convictions.