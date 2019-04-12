Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car

17 hours 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

KANSAS CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison after his wife returned a rental vehicle with nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk.

Milton Tyron McGruder, 37, pleaded guilty in September to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the prosecutor's office, Enterprise Rent-A-Car employees found a black toiletry bag containing 934 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of a vehicle returned by McGruder's wife on Aug. 4, 2017.

McGruder was arrested after returning to retrieve the bag while police officers were speaking with Enterprise employees.

Columbia Police found a loaded SCCY, CPX-2 9mm pistol, nine Adderall pills, marijuana, methamphetamine and assorted cell phones in McGruder's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

More News

Grid
List

Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. ... More >>
23 minutes ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:38:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case
Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:21:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
LONDON (AP) — British police on Thursday hauled a bearded and shouting Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:04:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Columbia discusses boundaries for medical marijuana facilities
Columbia discusses boundaries for medical marijuana facilities
COLUMBIA - Monday night Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission discussed proposed amendments to where medical marijuana facilities will be allowed... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Showcase CoMo highlights what Columbia has to offer
Showcase CoMo highlights what Columbia has to offer
COLUMBIA - Columbia's business community was on display at the Showcase CoMo networking event, hosted by Columbia's Chamber of Commerce.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School coaches and high school staff what they think of newly drafted... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Special Olympics athlete comes home a champion
Special Olympics athlete comes home a champion
KANSAS CITY - Colin Garrison is back in the Show Me State after showing the whole world what he can... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before
Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before
COLUMBIA- More than 250 additional people, compared to the 2018 total, have registered to participate in this year's “Cleanup Columbia”... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Senate agrees on plan to fund bridge repairs
Senate agrees on plan to fund bridge repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate on Thursday approved a plan to fund repairs on 250 bridges around the state.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Missouri taxpayers could have extra time to pay what's due
Missouri taxpayers could have extra time to pay what's due
JEFFERSON CITY - As Missouri's Department of Revenue faces criticism for over-withholding taxes, lawmakers are quickly working to pass a... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car
Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car
KANSAS CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison after his wife returned... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
COLUMBIA - A man awaiting trial for attempted kidnapping and - separately - a rape case faces new charges for... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
MOUNTAIN GROVE (AP) — A former Junior ROTC instructor for a southern Missouri high school has pleaded guilty to repeatedly... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:35:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
JEFFERSON CITY - If local women's rights groups get their way, Missouri could become the final state needed to ratify... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the halls of the Columbia Police Department well. He's been walking them for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior Services released its draft applications for medical marijuana facility applications Wednesday, but... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She was... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:28:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Sports

Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
COLUMBIA - Passengers trying to come back home to Columbia have experienced frustration and soaring costs. The Columbia Airport... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 39°
9am 41°
10am 42°
11am 45°