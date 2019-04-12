Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car

KANSAS CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison after his wife returned a rental vehicle with nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk.

Milton Tyron McGruder, 37, pleaded guilty in September to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the prosecutor's office, Enterprise Rent-A-Car employees found a black toiletry bag containing 934 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of a vehicle returned by McGruder's wife on Aug. 4, 2017.

McGruder was arrested after returning to retrieve the bag while police officers were speaking with Enterprise employees.

Columbia Police found a loaded SCCY, CPX-2 9mm pistol, nine Adderall pills, marijuana, methamphetamine and assorted cell phones in McGruder's vehicle at the time of his arrest.