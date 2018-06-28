Man sentenced after leaving stolen gun in police car

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — An Independence man who stashed a loaded, stolen gun in a police car has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison.

Jackson County prosecutors said 50-year-old Christopher Roche was sentenced Monday for possession of a stolen firearm.

Independence police arrested Roche last summer on a counterfeit money charge.

He had a 9 mm handgun tucked in his pants but officers didn't find it before placing Roche in the patrol car.

The Kansas City Star reported an officer found the gun hidden under the seat in the car after Roche was taken into the police station.

The gun was stolen in a Lee's Summit car burglary and Roche admitted that he had possessed the gun.

Court documents show Roche has numerous prior felony convictions.