Man sentenced for bank robbery, failed casino robbery

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man who robbed a bank and unsuccessfully tried to rob a casino was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison without parole.

Federal prosecutors said 63-year-old James T. Smith was sentenced Monday to 16 years and seven months for a May 2013 robbery at a Commerce Bank branch in Kansas City. Prosecutors said the next day he threatened a cashier at Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City but did not get any money.

In both cases, Smith used a note to demand money and verbally threatened to blow up the businesses.

The sentence included a two-year consecutive prison term for violating his supervised release on a 1996 bank robbery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was also ordered to pay $1,053 in restitution to Commerce Bank.