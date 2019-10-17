Man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

MILLER COUNTY - A Tuscumbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for failure to register as a sex offender.

Leonard Wilson pleaded guilty to the felony of failing to register as a sex offender and sodomy Tuesday in court.

Wilson was originally required to register when he pled guilty to restraint and sexual misconduct in a Pulaski County case.

He admitted that in August he was not compliant with his obligations to register as required by Missouri law.

Wilson also pled guilty to the class D felony of second-degree sodomy for having “deviate sexual intercourse” in July.

A third failure to comply with Missouri’s sex offender registration requirement increases the charge and requires a minimum of two years in prison before the possibility of parole.

Wilson will be subject to extended life time supervisions as sex offender.