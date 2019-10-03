Man sentenced for firing gun at funeral

COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges related to gunfire at a funeral.

John Cosey, Jr. pleaded guilty on September 16 to assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police arrested him in December 2018 after he fired a gun during a fight at the funeral of Ahmonta Harris. Court documents said someone punched Cosey after the funeral, and Cosey fired a gun in response. No one was hurt, but a home was damaged.

Harris died in a shooting just days before, and his father spoke about the issue of violence at the funeral.