Man sentenced for multiple sex crimes against a child
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County judge Thursday sentenced a man convicted of sex crimes against a child.
Andrew Wayne Lester was ordered to spent up to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of five counts of statutory sodomy involving a child under 12.
Prosecuting attorney Heather Miller praised the victim's courage in coming forward and telling someone about the abuse.
"This child made the conscious decision to speak out - not only to stop this assault, but to protect those younger children who could not speak for themselves. I am lucky to have known them and I am humbled by their bravery,” she said.
