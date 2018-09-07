Man sentenced for pointing gun at St. Charles County officer

ST. PETERS (AP) — A man who pointed a gun at officers during a burglary and assault in 2015 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Samir Aaron Alan pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Alan pointed a handgun at a detective with the St. Charles County Police Department who had entered a house as Alan and his brother were assaulting a man who lived there. The detective had been outside the house with agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Alan's brother, 35-year-old Eric Scott Alan, faces charges of assault, burglary and armed criminal action. He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.