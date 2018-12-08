Man sentenced for role in multi-state meth trafficking ring

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for participating in a four-state methamphetamine trafficking operation.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Anselmo Salazar, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in December in a drug and money laundering conspiracy. The ring, which was based in St. Joseph, distributed more than 15 kilograms of meth from 2009 to 2013 in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas, southern Iowa and Nebraska.

Salazar was one of 24 people charged in the conspiracy. Prosecutors say he and two other men, Carlos Alberto Yanez, of Lee's Summit, and Marvin Carl Rogers, of Gladstone, were the primary suppliers of methamphetamine. The other two men have already been sentenced to prison.

Salazar also had to forfeit $680,800.