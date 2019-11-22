Man sentenced for stealing underwear from Missouri woman

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been ordered to serve 120 days of shock incarceration and five years of probation for breaking into a northwest Missouri woman's apartment while she was showering and stealing her underwear. Shock incarceration is a military-style boot camp prison program.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Ronald Traas faces up to seven years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, which include not using the internet.

Traas pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of burglary. Court records said he was stealing underwear when the woman stepped out and saw him.

Prosecutors said police were at the woman's apartment writing up a report when Traas sent her an email asking if she was lonely.

Prosecutors said Traas called it a "panty raid" but that it "wasn't a joke."

