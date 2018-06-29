Man Sentenced for Toddler Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A St. Joseph man is sentenced to seven years in prison for the death of a 17-month-old boy. Christopher Kerns had been charged with second-degree murder and faced a possible life prison term. But a Buchanan County jury found him guilty yesterday of the lesser charge of felony involuntary manslaughter. Kerns was convicted of killing Caden Blanton, the son of his then-girlfriend, in December 2005. Kerns, who had maintained his innocence, burst into tears after the verdict was read. An autopsy found that Caden had bruises throughout his body and died from internal bleeding, caused by a torn small intestine. Caden's parents, Joshua Blanton and Heather Rich, are charged with felony child endangerment. They are scheduled for trial later this year.