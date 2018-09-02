Man Sentenced in 1982 Murder of Springfield Woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence in a Colorado prison has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering a Springfield woman in 1982.



Richard Walker was sentenced Monday for the murder of Angela Baskin. He pleaded guilty in June to killing Baskin but said it was an accident.



The 56-year-old Walker has served 12 years of a life sentence in Canon City, Colo., in an unrelated crime.



Walker told investigators he stabbed Baskin after she startled him when she approached him from behind in a motel parking lot. Police always suspected Walker but did not have enough evidence to arrest him until he confessed last year.



The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/r3qCM7) that Walker will be returned to the Colorado prison.