Man Sentenced in 2 Deaths from Loose Bulldozer

ST. CHARLES - A northeast Missouri trucker was sentenced to eight years in prison for not securing a bulldozer, which fell off his truck and hit a car, killing two women.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam L. Steinmann of Marthasville was sentenced Tuesday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Steinmann did not properly secure the bulldozer on his truck in June 2009. It fell off his truck in Forristell, hitting a car driven by 63-year-old Judith Ulery, of New Melle, and her mother, 86-year-old Elise Sherman. Ulery died 44 days after the crash and Sherman died after about nine months.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Steinmann's attorney plans to appeal the conviction.