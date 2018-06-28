Man Sentenced in 2 St. Joseph Shootings, 1 Fatal

ST. JOSEPH (AP) -- A St. Joseph man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison for shootings that killed one woman and seriously injured another.

Buchanan County Court Judge Daniel Kellogg on Wednesday sentenced Calvin Ford to 20 years for second-degree murder in the November 2010 shooting of 18-year-old Jordan Bartram. A 10-year sentence for armed criminal action will run concurrently.

Ford was sentenced to another 10 years in a shooting that injured Genea Weston about a month after Bartram's shooting. He will serve that sentence after the sentence for Bartram's death.

Bartram was shot as she sat in her car and prosecutors say she was not the intended victim.

KQTV reports (http://bit.ly/PopiPp) a second man, 21-year-old Armon A. Thompson of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder in Bartram's death.