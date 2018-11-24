Man sentenced in Brian Daniels murder case

COLUMBIA – Christopher Hurt was sentenced Monday for his part in the Brian Daniels murder case. He was placed on five years of probation.

In December, Hurt pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2013 murder-for-hire of Brian Daniels.

Prosecutors said Hurt provided a false alibi for James Thompson, who is serving a life sentence for Daniels' killing. Thompson forged Daniels' will in an effort to collect an inheritance.