Man sentenced in deadly home invasion

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison in a case in which three people were killed during a home invasion in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports 23-year-old Raul Soto received the sentence after pleading guilty in July to using a firearm during a drug trafficking conspiracy and conspiring to possess methamphetamine. He admitted in his plea that he was armed with a handgun and killed Antonio Hernandez in November 2012.

Soto says he and several co-conspirators went to the Independence home to rob a man they believed had a large amount of meth. Three people in the home were fatally shot after they denied having drugs.

Four others have pleaded guilty in the case.