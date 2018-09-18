Man Sentenced in Death of Girlfriend's Son
Twenty-six year old Joseph Haslett was convicted in March of second-degree murder in the October 2005 death of 18-month-old Gavin Jordan. Authorities said Haslett intentionally suffocated the toddler by placing him in a headlock. Haslett had been dating Gavin's mother, Jennifer Harvey. She pleaded guilty in April to felony child endangerment after admitting she suspected that Haslett had been abusing Gavin but allowed him to continue caring for the toddler. She will be sentenced June 22. A prisoner who befriended Haslett in jail testified during the trial that Haslett told him he killed Gavin in revenge because Harvey had an abortion.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
in
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of various documents and text messages related to the Russia... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri" initiative endorsed Amendment 1 after a judge ordered removal to take it off... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia is testing new lights downtown this week to try and curb violence and crime. The new... More >>
in
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a man during an incident in August is back at work. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two groups protested outside the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday morning with hopes of ending the 127... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the new city budget Monday night. This was the final hearing for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cities and counties skipped out on an extra $698,000 in fees... More >>
in