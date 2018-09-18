Man Sentenced in Death of Girlfriend's Son

Source: The Associated Press

Twenty-six year old Joseph Haslett was convicted in March of second-degree murder in the October 2005 death of 18-month-old Gavin Jordan. Authorities said Haslett intentionally suffocated the toddler by placing him in a headlock. Haslett had been dating Gavin's mother, Jennifer Harvey. She pleaded guilty in April to felony child endangerment after admitting she suspected that Haslett had been abusing Gavin but allowed him to continue caring for the toddler. She will be sentenced June 22. A prisoner who befriended Haslett in jail testified during the trial that Haslett told him he killed Gavin in revenge because Harvey had an abortion.