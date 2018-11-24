Man Sentenced in Museum Statue Theft

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 37-year-old suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to three years for his role in the theft of a 6-foot bronze statute from outside an Independence museum.

Jeremy Ratliff of Independence pleaded guilty last month to felony stealing in the June 2013 theft of the Pioneer Woman statue from the National Frontier Trails Museum.

He was one of three men accused of stealing the 1,000-pound statue that cost $35,000 when it was dedicated in March 1990. A scrap dealer estimated the metal was worth less than $600.

Randy Perez was sentenced in March to seven years for the theft, while a third defendant is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Police say the men were charged after trying to sell remnants of the statue to a Kansas City recycling company.