Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Death of Son

1 decade 1 year 6 months ago Tuesday, March 13 2007 Mar 13, 2007 Tuesday, March 13, 2007 1:39:46 PM CDT March 13, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
HILLSBORO (AP) - An Arnold man will spend ten years in prison for the death of his infant son. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Butler admitted in January to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced today. Originally, he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his three-day-old son, Tyler. Autopsy results on Tyler showed multiple skull fractures as well as a variety of internal injuries attributed to violent shaking.

More News

Grid
List

Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, arrested an armed man... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Stop Human Trafficking Coalition's 2018 conference is taking place this weekend and is a reminder that... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:54:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU curators approve a new doctoral program
MU curators approve a new doctoral program
COLUMBIA - MU's School of Health Professions will be crafting a new curriculum starting Friday after the MU Board of... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
COLUMBIA- A new MU Research building is set to be built by October 2021, after the MU Board of Curators... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:32:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
COLUMBIA - A warning from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services closed Stephens Lake Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The longtime aide of former Democratic leader Mike Sanders was sentenced to six months in... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
COLUMBIA - Boone County Family Resources is just too big. Now, the agency wants a new building with more parking... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he won't press charges related to allegations of conflicts of interest... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:42:47 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board President Brian Layman resigned Thursday. Layman's resignation follows Fire Chief... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
ASHLAND - The Missouri State Education Board outlined a budget that would increase transportation funding for Missouri schools. "The... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission will soon be accepting applications for anyone interested in leasing the former fairgrounds. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
COLUMBIA - November elections are approaching, but behind campaign speeches and electoral yard signs, Boone County is struggling to reach... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:29:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is considering changes to Missouri regulations to help address a shortage of... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:19:36 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 74°
12pm 76°
1pm 76°
2pm 77°