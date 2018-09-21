Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Death of Son

Source: The Associated Press

HILLSBORO (AP) - An Arnold man will spend ten years in prison for the death of his infant son. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Butler admitted in January to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced today. Originally, he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his three-day-old son, Tyler. Autopsy results on Tyler showed multiple skull fractures as well as a variety of internal injuries attributed to violent shaking.