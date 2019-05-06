Man sentenced to 10 years in infant son's shaking death
TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shaking his 3-month-old son so hard that he died.
A Lincoln County jury on Thursday found 29-year-old Steven Kyle Schnell guilty of felony child abuse.
The infant, Sawyer Schnell, was injured in October 2015 at the family's home in the Moscow Mills area.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Schnell told authorities he shook his son and patted his back because the child was choking.
But, the jury found Schnell knowingly caused the injury that led to his son's death.
