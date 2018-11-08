Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jefferson City Death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jefferson City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of a man who was shot after a confrontation over a woman. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Wednesday that 25-year-old Rondric Hunt was sentenced for unlawful use of a weapon in the March 2011 death of 24-year-old Cortez Bellamy. Prosecutors say Hunt and Bellamy were part of a confrontation involving several people after a fight over a female at Rumors Nightclub. After the fight, Hunt and his friends shot at the car Bellamy was riding in, striking him in the head. Bellamy and his friends weren't armed. Terrell Edwards of Jefferson City is also charged in the case. He is scheduled to be in court next week.