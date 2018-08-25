Man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Springfield teenager

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing a teenager to death at a southwest Missouri apartment complex.

Jesus Padilla was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Joey Michael Phillips, known to his friends as Joey Michael-Clay, in the throat during a scuffle at a Nixa apartment complex.

The victim was scheduled to start sophomore year at Nixa High School when he died