Man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Springfield teenager

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 02 2015 Jul 2, 2015 Thursday, July 02, 2015 7:59:36 PM CDT July 02, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing a teenager to death at a southwest Missouri apartment complex.

Jesus Padilla was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Joey Michael Phillips, known to his friends as Joey Michael-Clay, in the throat during a scuffle at a Nixa apartment complex.

The victim was scheduled to start sophomore year at Nixa High School when he died

