Man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Springfield teenager
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing a teenager to death at a southwest Missouri apartment complex.
Jesus Padilla was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Prosecutors said he stabbed Joey Michael Phillips, known to his friends as Joey Michael-Clay, in the throat during a scuffle at a Nixa apartment complex.
The victim was scheduled to start sophomore year at Nixa High School when he died
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Orthopedic Institute on Saturday hosted its first walk-in clinic for anyone with a sports injury. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fourth member of the Missouri Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii to help with the aftermath... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Authorities arrested a man who the Audrain County Sheriff's Office said ran from the scene of a... More >>
in
CAMERON (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to help fund temporary emergency water pipelines in two parts of northwest... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- MidMo Pride hosts its 14th annual PrideFest Saturday by welcoming the community to partake in a day of celebration.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party elected a transgender person to its Central Committee for the first time this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a solar farm proposal Thursday, sending it the Columbia City Council for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE - A 41-year-old Independence man who fatally shot a young mother during a 2016 road rage confrontation has been... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was charged in federal court Friday. He is accused of trying to buy a... More >>
in
HERCULANEUM (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly firing shots at officers during a pursuit along an interstate highway... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is one of many organizations that have ideas on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Sandra Karsten is retiring and will take on a job leading... More >>
in