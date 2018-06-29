Man sentenced to 20 years for killing two people

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been ordered to spend two decades in prison after admitting in court that he fatally shot his girlfriend and a groundskeeper in 2014 near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 39-year-old Adrian Houston of University City pleaded guilty Friday to two reduced second-degree murder counts. He also pleaded guilty to counts of armed criminal action, burglary and domestic assault.

Authorities said Houston killed 25-year-old Jessica Thompson and 32-year-old Tony Jordan, who lived and worked in the apartment complex where Thompson was slain.

The crime drew extra public attention because of allegations that the victims might have been saved had a St. Louis police dispatcher not sent officers to the wrong address. That error is the subject of an unresolved lawsuit by the victims' relatives.