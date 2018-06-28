Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Miller County Domestic Abuse Case

MILLER COUNTY - Circuit Judge Ken Hayden today sentenced Eddie Alton Boyd, 52, of Eldon, to 25 years in prison for domestic violence against his wife. The incident occured Feb. 16, 2010.

Boyd was convicted by a Miller County jury in July 2011 on a felony charge of Domestic Assault. The jury found that Boyd's wife suffered multiple broken ribs and serious bruises after Boyd repeatedly beat and kicked his wife during the incident.

A family member reported the crime to the Eldon Police Department shortly after it occurred.

Assistant Prosecutor Roger Gibbons recommended the sentence of 25 years.

Current state law requires a minimum of 85% of the sentence to be served for charges of domestic assault. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Howard said he was pleased with the ruling.