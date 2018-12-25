Man sentenced to 34 years in Sedalia trailer park killing
SEDALIA (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for playing a role in the fatal shooting of another man at a trailer park on the outskirts of Sedalia.
The Sedalia Democrat reports that 30-year-old Ronald Cage was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the August 2017 death of 28-year-old Leon Hinckley, of Windsor.
Cage evaded arrest for nearly three months before he was taken into custody in Kansas City for an unrelated incident.
Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer said another man, Branden Hendren, shot Hinckley. But Sawyer argued that Cage was the one to initiate the robbery and shooting. Hendren pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to 42 years in prison.
