Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Missouri Crash

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A California man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a southwest Missouri crash that killed two people.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 32-year-old Lei Sun, of Alhambra, California, was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Lawrence Coan and Corey Gresham.

Coan and Gresham were stopped at a traffic signal on U.S. 60 near Republic in March 2013 when Sun's tractor-trailer crashed into their vehicles, which were pushed into another semi in front of them.

During a previous hearing, a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator said Sun's tractor-trailer had problems with the brakes and tires, but the investigator didn't know if that could contribute to the crash.