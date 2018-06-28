Man sentenced to life for woman's 2009 murder

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman at her home in 2009.

The state attorney general's office said Friday in a release that Jeremy Maples of Vernon County was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the July 15, 2009, murder of 47-year-old Belinda Beisly.

Maples, who worked for the Beisly family, was found guilty in June of first-degree murder. Beisly was shot to death at her home outside Deerfield.

The attorney general's office prosecuted the case.