Man sentenced to life imprisonment in girlfriend's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in Kansas City.

Forty-seven-year-old Morris Smith was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court for second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Hetzler.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Morris told police he had an argument with Hetzler at her home. He said he and the victim had had a violent relationship and that he hit her in the face.

The release said blood was apparent on pajamas he was wearing. During the interview with police, he said, "I'm going to jail for the rest of my life" and "I know you know I did it."