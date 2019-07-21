Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide

COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.

Gary Sweet pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in March, according to previous KOMU reporting.

Jim and Sheri Parker were killed in the shooting at an RV Park on Wood River Road. Documents showed authorities obtained surveillance video showing a man matching Sweet's description approach an RV and shoot at it.

At the time of the shooting, Kelly Love, a resident of the park, described the suspect as a "belligerent" drunk who caused problems within the park.

Sweet started his sentence Friday.