Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his son-in-law

CALIFORNIA - A Moniteau County judge sentenced a man Friday accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in September. Donald Lawrence Bateman will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bateman pleaded guilty to the crime in court before being sentenced. The 68-year-old faced first degree murder charges after California Police said he shot and killed Anoine Johnson. Police said Bateman shot Johnson in the arm and abdomen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 3. Johnson was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died.

Bateman had previously pleaded not guilty to the crime.