Man sentenced to life in prison for Michigan couple's deaths

GALENA (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of a Michigan couple.

Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby says Anthony Zarro, of Spring, Texas, will not be eligible for parole for at least 39 years. He pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Zarro was 16 when he and Christopher Allen killed Paul and Margaret Brooks, of Baldwin, Michigan, in their vacation cabin near Lampe.

The two had run away from a southwest Missouri juvenile rehabilitation camp near the Brooks' cabin two days before the couple were beaten and stabbed to death.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1plUxnY ) Allen, of Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled for trial in April on first-degree murder, armed criminal action and other charges.