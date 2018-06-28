Man sentenced to life in prison for St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2012 shooting death of another man in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Dontrell Sanders was sentenced Friday for the death of 47-year-old Tracy Jones. Another defendant, 24-year-old Ralph Alexander, was already sentenced last year to life in prison.

Prosecutors described the killing as "a cold-blooded execution." Jones was shot 13 times as walked to a car where his girlfriend was waiting for him.

Prosecutors never identified a motive, but were able to match shell casings at the scene with a test-fire casing in a gun box purchased by Sanders' sister.

Sanders first went to trial last year, but that ended in a mistrial after a juror refused to participate in deliberations.