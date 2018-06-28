Man sentenced to life in prison for Tre'Veon Marshall murder

COLUMBIA - Nicholas Thomas was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday afternoon for killing 17-year-old Tre'veon Marshall in July 2013 .

Marshall, a former Hickman High School student, was found with a gunshot wound in McKee Park on July 14, 2013. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on June 20.

Friends of Thomas who testified during the trial said they could not vouch for where he was at the time of the murder. Another friend said he was with Thomas the entire night at another friend's house, a claim prosecutors argued.

Kimberly Huett-Linzie and Joshua Murray were also arrested in connection with Marshall's murder. Huett-Linzie pleaded not guilty to hindering prosecution on June 30. Murray's trial is set to begin August 18.