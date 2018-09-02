Man Sentenced to Life in Sewer Workers' Deaths

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has been ordered to spend life in prison in the 2002 stabbing deaths of three area sewer district workers.

A St. Louis County judge on Friday sentenced 51-year-old Mitchell Osburn of Maplewood to three consecutive life terms.

Osburn entered an Alford plea in May to three counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. With such a plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

The three workers were among five Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District workers socializing after a day of work at a park when a man attacked them with a knife. Osburn was arrested the next day.

The case was delayed for years due to Osburn's mental illness.