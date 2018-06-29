Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge.
Daniel Pettis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to hitting his neighbor with his truck. The plea came the night before his trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
According to court documents, the incident happened in May 2017 when the victim, hearing a vehicle outside his home, went out to look. He saw Pettis in a truck and started talking to him, after which Pettis drove straight at him. The victim suffered several breaks in his leg and numerous cuts on his body.
State troopers went to talk to Pettis after the incident, and reported seeing evidence on his truck linking it to what happened.
