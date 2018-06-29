Man sentenced to prison in 2016 fatal crash in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a collision that killed a 72-year-old man.

The Kansas City Star reported 40-year-old Gabriel Cornelius was sentenced after pleading guilty June 29 to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Police said Cornelius was speeding and driving under the influence when his pickup collided with Dramshek's car last August in south Kansas City.

Cornelius was driving behind Dramshek and when Dramshek turned left, Cornelius' vehicle struck Dramshek's car, which went off the road and hit a gas main.