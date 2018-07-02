Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Attack on Son

FORISTELL (AP) - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking his 11-year-old son with a baseball bat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the sentence for 46-year-old Mark Alan Calloni of Foristell follows his plea of no contest to child abuse charges filed in July.

Police say Calloni struck the child several times for unknown reasons, using a wooden baseball bat. He then tackled the boy and pinned him to the ground. The child broke free and ran to a neighbor's house, where he called police.

The boy did not suffer any serious injuries.

In 2005, Calloni pleaded guilty to domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and felonious restraint. He was sentenced to five years of probation in that case.