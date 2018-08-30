Man sentenced to ten years after violence against a prison guard

JEFFERSON CITY - Timothy Jacobs was sentenced Wednesday for an additional ten years stemming from a 2011 altercation with a corrections officer in the Jefferson City Correctional Facility.

Jacobs had an altercation with officer Michelle Baumann, while Jacobs was serving sentences for kidnapping offenses.

While being escorted to his cell, Jacobs stopped and refused to cooperate with the officer. When Baumann attempted to restrain him, Jacobs forced her to the ground, injuring her in the process.

After the altercation, Jacobs complained he was a victim of excessive force. When investigators reviewed video they determined Jacobs initiated the action and filed criminal charges.

Wednesday's sentence was the result of a trial held late June. The jury deliberated for approximately an hour and a half before finding Jacobs guilty of committing violence against an employee of the Department of Corrections, following the one-day trial before Judge Beetem in Cole County Circuit Court.

Jacobs could have faced an additional fifteen years for his actions, but the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's office argued that a ten year sentence consecutive to Jacobs' current sentences was appropriate in light of his criminal history and that the offense occurred during incarceration.