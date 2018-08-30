Man sentenced to time already served for fake IRS letters

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to five months he already served in jail for sending fake IRS letters to former girlfriends and business partners.

The U.S. attorney's office says that 56-year-old Jeffrey Nickerson, of Lenexa, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday for one count of impersonating a federal employee. Nickerson sent letters on IRS letterhead that said the victims were under investigation for tax evasion as a result of reports being filed to the IRS Fraud Investigations Hotline.

He knew a woman who worked at the IRS Service Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and admitted to using information gleaned from the IRS letterhead and publications she brought home with her.