Man shot and killed by Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officials say a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a foot chase.

Police said in a news release that Michael Ireland died after he was shot in the chest Tuesday evening while being pursued by officer Andrew Bath in north Springfield. The pursuit began after officers responded to a report of suspicious activity.

Police say at some point in the case, the officer shot Ireland once in the chest. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said it was believed Ireland was not armed and no weapon was found at the scene. Ireland was a persistent offender and convicted felon and was wanted on municipal warrants. He was on probation and parole.

As standard procedure, Bath has been placed on administrative leave.