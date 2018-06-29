Man Shot at Mo. Flea Market; Suspect Sought

FARMINGTON, Mo. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot at an eastern Missouri flea market.

The shooting happened Tuesday near Farmington. A fight reportedly broke out and a 39-year-old Farmington resident was shot in the upper back with a shotgun. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department says a 37-year-old resident of Farmington is in custody, but a 59-year-old Farmington resident is still being sought.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.