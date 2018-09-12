Man shot at on I-70 morning commute

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating a road rage incident that nearly turned deadly in St. Louis County.

KTVI-TV reports that John Zacheis was on his way to work Thursday morning on Interstate 70 when another driver cut into the lane in front of him.

Zacheis, in response, flashed his bright lights. Zacheis told the TV station that the other driver moved to the middle lane, rolled down his window, and fired a shot at Zacheis' car.

Zacheis wasn't hurt, but found that the bullet struck the rear of his car and went into the backseat.

He says he plans to take a different route to work.

So far, there are no suspects.