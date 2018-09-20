Man shot at restaurant's drive-thru line

JENNINGS (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at the drive-thru window of a St. Louis-area fast-food restaurant.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a Rally's restaurant in Jennings. Police said the victim drove away at a high speed before pulling over in St. Louis. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available. He was in surgery Sunday night.

Police said the car had at least six bullet holes on the driver's side. No arrests have been made.