Man shot by northern Missouri deputy, hospitalized
BEVIER, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in north-central Missouri.
Macon County Sheriff Kevin Shoemaker says a deputy pulled over a pickup truck for a traffic stop around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the small town of Bevier, about 190 miles northwest of St. Louis.
A news release says a man got out of the passenger side of the pickup with a rifle and aimed it at the deputy, who fired shots that struck the man at least twice. The driver was secured until other deputies arrived.
The truck's passenger was taken to a hospital in Columbia. Shoemaker says he does not know the severity of his injuries.
The deputy was not injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
