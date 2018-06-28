Man shot by trooper in St. Louis casino garage charged

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man shot and wounded by a Missouri state trooper in a St. Louis casino's parking garage last weekend is accused of assaulting a police officer.

St. Louis prosecutors charged 28-year-old Javon Burton of Vinita Park with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the shooting happened Saturday at the Lumiere Place casino after a trooper saw a man driving erratically in the parking garage with a woman on the hood of his vehicle.

The trooper reportedly was driving up a ramp when the suspect stopped, and the woman ran away. The patrol said the driver accelerated toward the trooper, and the trooper shot him.

Online court records don't show if Burton has an attorney.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to improve writing.]