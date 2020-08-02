Man shot, dropped off at St. Louis fire station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot, then dropped off at a St. Louis fire station.

KMOV-TV reported that someone dropped off the victim at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at a fire station on the city's south side.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, has not been identified, and details of the shooting have not been released. It isn't immediately clear if the person who dropped him off was involved in the shooting.