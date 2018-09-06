Man Shot in Argument over Super Bowl

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is hospitalized in St. Louis after a shooting spurred by an argument over the Super Bowl.

The shooting happened early Monday in the city's Central West End. KMOV-TV reports that a 47-year-old man had just awakened when he was shot by a 50-year-old relative. The shooting happened hours after the Seattle Seahawks' lopsided 43-8 win over Denver in the Super Bowl, but it wasn't clear what exactly the men argued about.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. Police have not disclosed names or specific details about the relationship. Authorities say both men were intoxicated when the shooting occurred.